Maha: Music band member booked for disrespecting tiranga
August 15, 2023  10:16
Representative image
Police have registered a case against a music band member and an event organiser in Maharashtra's Pune city for allegedly disrespecting the national flag, an official said.
         
The incident took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-bar in Mundhwa area on the eve of the Independence Day on Monday, he said.
         
"The main artiste flung the tricolour into the crowd during the performance. He and the event organiser have been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Maharashtra Police Act," the official from Mundhwa police station said. -- PTI 
