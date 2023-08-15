Maha CM visits Thane civic hospital which saw 18 deaths in 24 hours





He said the deaths were painful and asked all parties to desist from indulging in politics on the issue.





Shinde, who was accompanied by Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar and district collector Ashok Shingare, met patients and kin and admitted the load at the hospital was increasing manifold as people from far away were arriving there for treatment.





He told reporters patients and kin were satisfied with the treatment at the hospital, which was at times was administering injections worth Rs 1 lakh, and that is why it was so popular.





"The bed capacity of the civil hospital was 366 and it will be increased by 100 soon. The bed capacity of the Kalwa hospital would also be increased. A committee set up to probe the deaths will submit its report by August 25. In case there is negligence as alleged by kin, then they may be given assistance," the CM said.





"Despite 18 deaths, on Monday 91 patients were admitted and 22 operations were carried out. The OPD footfall was 2,500. It shows people's faith in this hospital. Doctors and nurses working so hard here must not be demoralised through allegations," he said.





Free ambulance services will be provided between Kalwa hospital and the civil hospital, he added.





He alleged that some opposition parties were spreading rumours and creating confusion among people regarding the hospital, adding that a sum of Rs 71 crore has been sanctioned to improve infrastructure at the facility. -- PTI

