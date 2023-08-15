Kharge skips I-Day event at Red Fort, taunts Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was not present at the Independence Day event at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

The chair marked for Kharge with his name written on it remained vacant.

The Congress president, however, issued a video address in which, without naming Modi, said some people think India has been developing only in the past few years.

On Independence Day, he saluted the sacrifices of innumerable Indians who gave up their lives during the freedom struggle, and said they not only made contribution to the national movement but also laid a strong foundation of India.

He also lauded the contribution of former prime ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee who, he said, always worked for the country and took many steps for progress and development.

"It pains me to say that today, democracy, Constitution and autonomous institutions - all three are in great danger," he lamented.

Noting that democracy and the Constitution are the soul of the country, he said on the occasion of this Independence Day, "we take a pledge that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony and fraternity".

"With this determination, once again I extend my warmest wishes to all of you on Independence Day. 'Bharat Judega, INDIA Jeetega'," he said, referring to the tagline of the opposition alliance.

"New tactics are being adopted to suppress the voice of the opposition. Raids by CBI, ED, Income Tax are happening, Election Commission is being weakened. Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of opposition MPs in Parliament by suspending them. Someone's mic is going off or someone's words are getting expunged. Privilege motions are being brought," the Congress chief said.

In the coming times, people may not believe that there was a time when people from the ruling party used to block proceedings of Parliament, he noted, targeting the current dispensation.

"Great people don't erase old history to write new history. They draw their line big, they don't make the already drawn line smaller by cutting or erasing it," Kharge said.