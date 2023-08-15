Keeping with tradition, PM dons multicolour Bandhani print turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.

For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.





It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014.