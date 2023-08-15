RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Keeping with tradition, PM dons multicolour Bandhani print turban
August 15, 2023  08:19
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.
 
For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.

It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances