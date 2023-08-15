RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


How will India become vishwaguru if...: Kejriwal
August 15, 2023  16:19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that if India has to become "vishwaguru", people will have to live in harmony and should be assured of good education, health facilities and uninterrupted power supply.
   
Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, he greeted the people of Delhi and the country on the occasion and paid tribute to freedom fighters, soldiers and achievers in different fields.
 
Referring to the recent flooding in Delhi, he said that the people together with the city government faced the natural calamity with help from the Centre.
 
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener expressed sadness at the events that have unfolded in Manipur.
 
"I am a bit sad today. Manipur is burning, people of one community are killing those from another and vice-versa. In Haryana also, people from one community fighting with the other. How will we become vishwaguru if we keep fighting amongst ourselves? If we have to become vishwaguru and become the number one country we will have to live like a family," he said.
 
Referring to power cuts in other parts of the country, he said that India cannot become "vishwaguru" if there are such long outages.
 
"We have enough power plants to generate 4.25 lakh MW power, our peak demand is 2 lakh MW, yet there are power cuts. Power cuts are due to mismanagement and lack of vision. Delhi has no power cuts and there is 24x7 supply here. There can be 24x7 supply in the country in three to four years if there is an end to corruption and mismanagement," he said.
 
Lamenting the dilapidated condition of government schools in the country, he stressed that unless every child gets good education, the country cannot become "vishwaguru".
 
"I have calculated that Rs 6 lakh crore would be needed to improve 10 lakh government schools in the country. An expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh per year is nothing for a country like India," he said.
 
He said every poor person can become rich through educating their children.
 
"India will not become vishwaguru merely through speeches. India will not become vishwaguru unless good healthcare is available to all the people in the country," he said. -- PTI
