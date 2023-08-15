RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Demography, democracy, diversity: PM's 3-D message
August 15, 2023  08:09
image
Referring to 3D's PM Modi said, "Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation."

"Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years, India marching ahead with new confidence, resolve," he said from the Red Fort.

The PM further said, "India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in government, in country's bright future and world's trust in India."
