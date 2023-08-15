RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong puts...: BJP on Kharge skipping I-Day event
August 15, 2023  17:50
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and said its president Mallikarjun Kharge skipping the Independence Day function at the Red Fort shows that the opposition party cannot think beyond "dynasty".

On Kharge citing "paucity of time" and traffic restrictions for not attending the function, the ruling party said the Congress could have tweaked the timing of its programme.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, a chair reserved for Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, was seen empty.

Kharge, who unfurled the national flag at his residence and later at the Congress headquarters, later said he could not have reached his party office in time from the Red Fort.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that Kharge not attending the Independence Day functions at the Red Fort shows the Congress' mindset.

"By calling people of the country 'rakshas' (demon)... the Congress showed how it looks at the people in democracy. Now, when our country's main opposition party leader, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, does not come on the 77th Independence Day, you can imagine what is the mindset of the Congress," he said.

"Their thoughts were different when they were in power. Today, when they are sitting in the opposition, they are yearning for power like fish out of water," he said.

Replying to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Congress leader Pawan Khera in which he defended Kharge, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya said the timing of party programmes can always be tweaked.

"Thank you for saying what we always knew -- Congress puts party before the Nation.

"The programme at Red Fort is a collective celebration when the entire nation comes together. Timing of the party program(s) can always be tweaked," Malviya said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances