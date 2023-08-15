RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Bharat Mata is voice of every Indian': Rahul extends wish on Independence Day
August 15, 2023  09:29
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his wish on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata as the voice of every Indian.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen."

The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.

"Last year I spent a hundred and forty-five days walking across the land I call home. I started at the edge of the sea and walked through heat, dust and rain. Through forests, towns and hills, until I reached the soft snow of my beloved Kashmir," he said.

He also mentioned the pain he faced while continuing his yatra and the motivation that helped him in continuing the yatra.

"Within a few days, the pain arrived. My old knee injury, one that hours of physiotherapy had banished, was back. A few days into the walk, my physio joined us, he came and gave me sage advice. The pain remained. And then I started to notice something. Every time I would think about stopping, every time I considered giving up, someone would come and gift me the energy to continue," he said.

"The Yatra progressed. But soon the numbers of people became so large, the pain so persistent that I started to observe and listen," he added.
