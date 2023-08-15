RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Best available' land given to construct AIIMS Darbhanga: Bihar CM
August 15, 2023  16:10
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the state government has provided the "best available land" for the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga and it is "well connected".
He also wondered whether the Centre wants to delay the project.

The chief minister's statement came a couple of days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya alleged that the land provided by the state government is not suitable for the construction of the premier hospital.

"When the Centre decided to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga in 2015, the state government provided land near Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). We proposed that the DMCH be converted into AIIMS. Initially, they accepted it, but later raised some objections.

"The land which the state government provided later for AIIMS is the best available land and well connected," Kumar told reporters on Monday.
The state government has decided to expand the DMCH on the lines of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

"The land provided by the state government for AIIMS is close to the Darbhanga airport also. God knows why they (the central government) refused the land. It seems they want to delay it. Their intention is doubtful," said the chief minister.

If the Centre wants to construct an AIIMS in Darbhanga, it will have to be constructed on the same land given by the state, he asserted.

"Otherwise, they are free to do whatever they want. We are building medical colleges everywhere in the state. The AIIMS first came to Patna and the next AIIMS should be in Darbhanga, this is what we want," said the CM.

Whatever development is coming up in Bihar, it is being done by the state government without any contribution by the Centre, Kumar asserted. -- PTI
