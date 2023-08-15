RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists
August 15, 2023  09:44
Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.
 
The incident took place in Tonto area late on Monday night.

"The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Further details are awaited, he said.

The incident took place a few days after a Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. 

A combing operation was underway in the area.  
