WR to convert 49 Mumbai local train services to 15-coach from tomorrow
August 14, 2023  20:38
File image
In an attempt to accommodate more commuters, the Western Railway has decided to convert 49 suburban local train services from 12-car to 15-car from August 15, an official said on Monday. 

With this, the total number of 15-car services will increase from 150 to 199, though the total number of suburban services will remain unchanged at 1,394, which includes 79 air-conditioned trains, a release stated. 

The carrying capacity of each train will increase by 25 per cent, it said. 

"The augmentation of 49 local train services from 12-car to 15-car will be a great boon for passengers," Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western railway said. 

The Western Railway's suburban network is spread between Churchgate and Dahanu stations and is used by more than 30 lakh commuters every day. -- PTI
