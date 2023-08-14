RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN man kills self after son's suicide over NEET
August 14, 2023  11:16
image
A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, a man in Tamil Nadu's Chennai ended his life by hanging, the police said on Monday.  

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice.

When his father, identified as Selvasekar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence.

"After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps," Selvasekar had said on Sunday.

Unable to deal with the grief over his son's death, Selvasekar hanged self at his residence on Monday, the police said.

The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and the police were looking into the incident.
