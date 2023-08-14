RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sebi seeks 15 days' time from SC for Adani-Hindenburg probe
August 14, 2023  13:06
Market regulator SEBI on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking 15 more days to conclude the ongoing probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its fresh application, said that it has examined and investigated 24 matters pertaining to the case. 

"Out of the said 24 investigations/examinations, 17 are final and complete and approved by the Competent Authority in accordance with SEBI's extant practice and procedures, the regulator said. 

The regulator said that the time for filing the report on conclusion of probe be extended by "15 days, or such other period as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and necessary in the facts and circumstances of the present case."
