SC relief for archbishop, sister in conversion case in MP





The top court, however, issued notices to Archbishop Jerald Alameda, 77, and sister Lily Joseph on separate appeals by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Madhya Pradesh government.





"Issue notice...We cannot stay the anticipatory bail and we cannot stay the observations of the high court also," a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.





The bench listed the pleas of the NCPCR and the state government for hearing after two weeks.





While granting anticipatory bail to the accused, the high court had said the complaint of conversion can be registered only by a person who is related by blood, marriage or adoption, guardianship or custodianship and no one else.





The high court had also said in the absence of a complaint by the aggrieved party, the police do not have jurisdiction to investigate an offence under the MP Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.





Archbishop Jerald Alameda and Lily Joseph were arrested after NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had visited the Asha Kiran Institute in Katni district. -- PTI

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the anticipatory bail granted by the Madhya Pradesh high court to an archbishop and a sister accused of forcing Hindu children to convert to Christianity at an orphanage.