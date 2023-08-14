RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rishikesh battered by 420 mm of rains in 24 hours
August 14, 2023  18:50
Uttarakhand's Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India meteorological department data showing that it received 42 cm of rain during the period. 

According to IMD, Rishikesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh's Kangra which received 27 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

Taking to social media X, formerly known as Twitter, IMD said, "In the last 24 hours, intense rainfall has drenched various parts of India. Rishikesh in Uttarakhand takes the lead with a whopping 42 cm of rain, followed by Kangra, Himachal Pradesh at 27 cm. Stay safe and stay informed!" 

Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for a few days, normal life has been disrupted in both states. 

Following heavy rains in Himachal, over two dozen people, including seven in Solan after a cloudburst, nine in Shimla temple collapse and seven in Mandi district, lost their lives and several are feared trapped. -- ANI
