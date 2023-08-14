RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Preparations on to replace Shinde as Maha CM: Cong
August 14, 2023  15:14
image
Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday claimed preparations are on to replace Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on "health grounds" after admitting him to a hospital.
 
He also claimed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met in Pune recently amid speculation about Shinde's likely replacement and in view of "talks among MLAs loyal to Ajit that he could be made the chief minister".

The buzz about the "health" of Shinde, who was at his native village in Satara, grew louder after his supporter and MLA Sanjay Shirsat recently claimed the CM has fallen sick as he works for 24 hours.

"Information is coming out about ongoing preparations to admit Eknath Shinde in a hospital and replace him with a new chief minister," Wadettiwar told a press conference in Gadchiroli city.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly also claimed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has stated that Shinde is not keeping well.

"I fear that he (Shinde) may be admitted to a hospital for two months and may be replaced on medical grounds. People of Maharashtra are asking whether preparations are on to admit Shinde in a hospital on medical grounds," the senior Congress leader said.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana also referred to MLA Shirsat's claim about Shinde's "sickness".

"Shinde works for 24 hours, but it does not reflect anywhere in the state. If he has lost his sleep from the fear of losing his post anytime, it cannot be termed that he is working round-the-clock," the Saamana said in its editorial on Monday.

"If Shirsat's claims are true, Shinde should be admitted to an ICU and kept away from meeting (Deputy CMs) Devendra Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar. Shinde should be admitted to a good hospital in Mumbai or Thane," the editorial said sarcastically.

Interestingly, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan last month claimed that Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government, will be appointed as the chief minister around August 10.

This claim was dismissed by senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances