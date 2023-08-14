Leopard suspected to have killed girl in Tirumala near Tirupati captured





The leopard walked into the trap on Sunday night and has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo), a forest department official said on Monday.





"We captured the animal, but we don't know if it is the same leopard or not, so we are doing a DNA analysis with the local IISER team," additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Shantipriya Pandey said.





The forest department has also collected urine sample and three strands of hair from the feline for analysis, besides blood stains and saliva samples from the place of attack to determine whether this was the same animal which killed the girl or involved in the earlier attack on a boy a month ago.





In case the captured animal is found to be the one which attacked the girl, Pandey said it will be retained in the zoo as it has tasted human flesh.





Unless the DNA analysis report is out, which could take a week, the authorities cannot exactly determine which animal had attacked as the pattern of attack on the girl was also suspected to be of a bear's as her scalp had been ripped off. -- PTI

