K'taka will scrap BJP's NEP from next year: Sidda





He said his government by scrapping the NEP, which was brought in by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution.





"NEP was implemented in Karnataka, when it was not introduced in any other BJP-ruled states....I want to tell one thing, this year there was a bit of delay, from the next year onwards we will change the NEP and will try to provide education in accordance with the Constitution, because BJP is anti-constitution and they believe in Manuwad," Siddaramaiah said.





Speaking at the general body meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in Bengaluru, he said NEP has to be scrapped after making necessary preparations, and as the academic year had begun by the time the election results were out and the government was formed, it has been continued this year, to avoid inconvenience to students in the middle of the year.





NEP has been opposed by students, parents and lecturers and teachers, he said, alleging the BJP has sacrificed the interest of students by implementing NEP in Karnataka even before other states implemented it. -- PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the National Education Policy will be scrapped in the state from the next academic year.