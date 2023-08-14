RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka govt will fall, 25 MLAs ready to quit: BJP
August 14, 2023  17:22
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday claimed that Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka will collapse before Lok Sabha polls next year, as about 25 legislators from the ruling party are ready to quit. 

The MLA from Bijapur (Vijayapura) City also expressed hope that the BJP will once again come back to power. 

"Congress which says it has got 135 seats is unable to sleep; if 30 people go out, the government will fall. 25 people are ready. Some ministers are behaving as though they have got all powers and are removing or transferring officials," Yatnal, a former Union minister, said addressing a crowd in Vijayapura.

Alleging that Muslim officials are being posted in Vijayapura, he asked, "What can you do by bringing in Muslims? I'm an MLA and they should abide by me....If any official plays any drama to oppress Hindus...We will come back in January. You guarantee...it is till March. You will be out before Lok Sabha (polls)." 

"That's the reason both ministers from Vijayapura, who were behaving as though they were flying high after coming to power, have now toned down.... they have realised that 35-40 people are ready. If 30-35 people are ready the government will go," he added. -- PTI
