Karnataka HC grants interim stay on FIR against actor Upendra

Though the case was not listed for hearing, his advocate moved the court and Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar who heard the plea, granted the interim stay.





"A false, frivolous and publicity oriented complaint has been lodged against the petitioner for using a Kannada proverb. The petitioner has not insulted Dalits or persons belonging to SC and STs," his petition filed in the high court seeking quashing of the FIR at the Chennamana Achchukattu police station said.





As an interim relief, a stay on the proceedings and investigation in the case was sought.





Madhusudan KN, the assistant director at the social welfare department, had filed the complaint stating that the department has received complaints from the public about a live web session of the actor on August 12 where he allegedly made the offensive statement.





The FIR was lodged under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Act. -- PTI

The high court of Karnataka on Monday granted an interim stay on the FIR registered against Kannada actor-director and politician Upendra under the SC/ST Act, for the alleged remarks made during a Facebook live session.