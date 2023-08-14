RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India will be truly successful only when...: Rahul
August 14, 2023  14:31
image
India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in the society, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.
   
Gandhi also said women must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny.
 
The former Congress chief also shared a link for applying for the Indira Fellowship named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, a frontal youth wing of the Indian National Congress. The fellow will work closely with her respective district to further organise the 'Indira Activity Centre'. She will work in three major domains awareness, sisterhood and nation building, alongside democratic participation.

"India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq!" Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. -- PTI  
