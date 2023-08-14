RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India, China hold 19th round of military talks
August 14, 2023  14:53
Representational image
India and China on Monday held a fresh round of military talks with a focus on disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh and ease overall tensions in the region. 

The 19th round of Corps Commander level dialogue took place at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region, military sources said. 

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. 

The talks began at around 9:30 am and they are continuing, the sources said. 

The Indian delegation is headed by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the Commander of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps. The Chinese team was to be led by the commander of the South Xinjiang military district. 

In the 18th round of the military dialogue that was held on April 23, the Indian side strongly pressed for resolving the lingering issues at Depsang and Demchok.
