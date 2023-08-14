RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
If Sharif, Modi could meet...: Raut on Pawars meet
August 14, 2023  09:24
image
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, the constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. 

"Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP," Raut said. 

Talking on Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar he said that if former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? 

Talking about the speculations of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar meeting, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has said, If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We get to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday, Sharad Pawar will speak on it soon. I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting." 

Raut also said that even both Deputy CMs of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government. 

"Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and the people of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government," he added. 

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the secret meeting with Ajit Pawar, on which he said how the meeting became a secret one while it was held at someones residence. 

"What is wrong with meeting my nephew? How it can become secret when it was held at someones residence. I was there at his residence," he added. 

Pawar was then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtras other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. 

Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Ajit Pawar later claimed of having support from several MLAs of NCP. 

Pawar was then sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtra's other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances