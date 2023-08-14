I-Day speech by PM Modi will be his last from ramparts of Red Fort: Mamata





Banerjee, while speaking at a pre-Independence Day programme organised by the TMC at Behala, also proclaimed that opposition bloc INDIA will soon take the field, adding "khela hobe (we will play)".





Khela hobe was a slogan that the ruling TMC had coined during the 2021 assembly poll campaign.





"Modiji's Independence Day speech tomorrow (Tuesday) will be his last speech as prime minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort," Banerjee said.





The chief minister also asserted that she believes that opposition bloc INDIA, of which the Trinamool Congress is a member, will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.





"INDIA bloc will decimate the BJP across the country. In Bengal, the TMC will decisively defeat the saffron party," she said.





Banerjee indicated that she does not harbour prime ministerial ambitions, stating that "Bengal does not want kursi (political position), it wants to dislodge the BJP sarkar."





The TMC supremo also alleged that there are corruption charges against the BJP government at the Centre, citing the Rafale aircraft purchase and demonetisation of high-value notes among "suspect" deals. -- PTI

