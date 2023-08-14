RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hizbul terrorist's brother hoists Tricolour in Kashmir
August 14, 2023  13:46
Ahead of Independence Day, Rayees Mattoo, the brother of a Hizbul terrorist was seen hoisting the national flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

A video showed Rayees, brother of Hizbul terrorist Javid Mattoo, waving the Tricolour from the window of his home was widely shared on social media.

Mattoo on Monday said that he waved the Tricolour without any pressure from anyone.

"I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone. Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development," he told ANI.

He further said, "For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August. It used to be shut for 2-3 days. The previous political parties were playing games. My brother became one (a terrorist) in 2009, we don't know anything about him after that. If he is alive, I urge him to come back. The situation has changed, Pakistan can't do anything. Hum Hindustani the, hain aur rahenge."
