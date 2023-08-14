RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Grammy winner Ricky Kej releases Indian National Anthem rendition with largest orchestra in UK
August 14, 2023  23:14
image
On the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Monday released a rendition of the country's National Anthem recorded with the largest orchestra ever at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London. 

The recording of 'Jana Gana Mana' features a 100-piece British orchestra from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and was recorded a few days ago in time for India's Independence Day on Tuesday. 

Kej and the Indian mission in London called on members of the diaspora to share the one-minute-long video as they mark the milestone. 

"A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London," Kej tweeted. 

"This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem, and it is spectacular! The 'Jaya He' at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer :-) I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day -- use it, share it, watch it, but with respect :-) It is yours now. Jai Hind," he said. 

The RPO is recognised as the UK's "most in-demand" orchestra, founded by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 -- a year before India's independence. 

Its stated mission is to place orchestral music at the heart of contemporary society and, through collaboration with creative partners, foster deeper engagement with communities to ensure that live orchestral music is accessible to as inclusive and diverse an audience as possible. 

"Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy Award winner, always innovative, always at the cutting edge of doing something new in the world of music. This year, we congratulate and thank Ricky for putting together a unique project -- celebrating India on its Independence Day with a recording and a performance of India's National Anthem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London; the largest-ever orchestra to record the Indian National Anthem and put out as a tribute to India," said Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian high commissioner to the UK. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances