Glasses on door of Owaisi's Delhi house found broken
August 14, 2023  10:03
image
Two glasses on the door of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday. 
 
A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses. 

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014. -- PTI 
