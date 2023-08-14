RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Did not find Monu link to Nasir-Junaid killing: DGP
August 14, 2023  22:43
Rajasthan director general of police Umesh Mishra on Monday said that police investigation did not find direct involvement of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the killing of two men in Rajasthan in February. 

He, however, said that Manesar's role in the 'background' of the crime is still under investigation. 

Monu Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). 

The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16. 

He was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing. 

Addressing a press conference on Monday, DGP Mishra said, "I would also like to inform that there is no direct involvement of Monu (Manesar) in this incident. In the background, his role is still being investigated." 

On the cooperation from Haryana police in the case, he said the main issue is related to intelligence. 

"We cannot say as to how much the Haryana police is supporting (us) in the case. It would not be appropriate to speak about it publicly. This is a fact that his (Monu Manesar's) role has not come to the fore," Mishra said. -- PTI
