Chardham Yatra suspended following landslides
August 14, 2023  14:44
Representational image
The Chardham Yatra was on Monday suspended for two days as torrential rains triggered landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said. 

As heavy rains pounded the Himalayan state causing house collapses and landslides, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation. 

The pilgrimage to Chardham -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath -- was suspended for two days in view of the rains and landslides blocking major highways, officials said.
