BJP leader succumbs to injuries after being shot at, protests erupt in J'khand
August 14, 2023  18:00
A Bharatiya Janata Party leader succumbed to his bullet injuries on Monday morning, following which his supporters staged protests by blocking roads in Latehar district, police said. 

Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of Latehar zila parishad, was shot at by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen near Doon school in Balumath area on Saturday evening. 

He succumbed to his bullet injuries, sustained on the waist, stomach and leg, early on Monday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi, Latehar superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said. 

As news of his death reached his supporters, they blocked the Chatra-Ranchi and Balumath-Panki roads near Murpa More and burnt tyres, while also setting fire to a parked SUV. 

The police later cleared the roads for the traffic, he said. 

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. We hope to arrest them soon," the SP said. 

Condoling Sahu's death, Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The poor law and order of the useless Hemant government took another life." -- PTI
