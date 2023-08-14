RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal's Solan
August 14, 2023  10:39
A cloudburst in Jadon village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan districts left seven members of a family dead, police said on Monday. 
 
Two houses were washed away in the cloudburst that took place on Sunday night and six people were rescued.

The dead were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, several people are feared trapped in a landslide at Shiv temple in Summer Hill area of Shimla city.Rescue operations are underway.

In view of the heavy rains, all schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday. -- PTI 
