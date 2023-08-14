RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


6 people stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach in Mumbai
August 14, 2023  13:33
image
Six people, among them three children, received injuries after being stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach in Mumbai on Monday, a civic official said. 
  
The people were stung while walking close to the water on the beach shortly after midnight at around 12.20 am, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Three children in the age group of four to six years and two women and a man in their early 20s were injured, he said.

They were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital and discharged after treatment, the official said.

In 2018, several people were stung by jellyfish at Girgaon Chowpatty when they entered the sea for the immersion of idols during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. -- PTI 
