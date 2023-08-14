RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
50 nurses from across country to be part of I-Day Celebrations at Red Fort
August 14, 2023  22:21
File image
File image
A total of 50 nurses along with their family members from across the country have been invited as special guests to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday. 

According to the government, they will be part of 1800 special guests from various walks of life, ranging from Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, teachers, farmers, and fishermen, who have been invited to participate in the Independence Day Celebrations at the iconic monument on August 15, 2023. 

The initiative to invite people from all walks of life, across India, and be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its vision of 'Jan Bhagidari'. 

Members of the nursing community have expressed their appreciation for the Union government's initiative. 

Anita Tomar, nursing officer, government of National Capital Territory of Delhi stated, "For inviting us to participate in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi in recognition of our efforts during COVID, on behalf of the entire nursing community, I would like to thank PM Modi and the Government of India from the bottom of my heart."    

Apart from it, Vandana Kaushik, a nursing officer from Safdarjung Hospital, said, "I express my regards to the government for recognizing our efforts and dedication during Covid. I also want to thank the government for its pro-nurses attitude that it has shown through various development schemes," said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

What You Must Know About Revised ITR
What You Must Know About Revised ITR

Through a revised return, you can make changes to your ITR and even end up paying lower tax.

Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar
Slay Queen Trinetra Haldar

'Put on that goddamn dress, pick up your crown, and strut like the queen you are'.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances