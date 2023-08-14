RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


247 bills received presidential nod between 2014 and 2022
August 14, 2023  14:19
President Murmu gave her assent to 4 legislations on Saturday
On August 12 President Draupadi Murmu gave her assent to four legislations -- Digital Personal Data Protection Act, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, and Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act -- which were passed by Parliament in the just-concluded monsoon session.   

How many bills have received the presidential nod so far? Archis Mohan finds out in Business Standard:

In response to Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Chandeshwar Prasad's question regarding bills received from states and Union territories (UTs) between 2014 and 2022, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra provided the following information in the Lok Sabha on August 1 this calendar year:   

The Presidents of India gave their assent to 247 bills during the specified period.

Of these bills, the highest -- 24 -- were from Gujarat, followed by 23 from Uttar Pradesh (UP).   

As for the number of pending Bills, the minister listed 95 bills that "have been processed in consultation with the nodal central ministries and departments".

In cases where observations were made by nodal ministries and departments, the states concerned were asked to provide clarifications and comments. 

Due to the time-consuming nature of this consultation process and obtaining feedback from stakeholders, no fixed time schedule could be prescribed for the approval of these Bills.

The data provided does not include details of any Bill assented to or pending from Nagaland or from Jammu & Kashmir (which became a UT in August 2019).
