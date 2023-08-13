RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vehicular movement suspended near Red Fort ahead of I-Day
August 13, 2023  11:39
File image
File image
Vehicular movement has been suspended on Sunday near Red Fort in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.   

With only two days left for Independence Day, preparations for the occasion have been intensified as full dress rehearsals of different armed forces are underway at Red Fort here in the national capital.  

India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on Tuesday, and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.  

Moreover, in preparation for the Tiranga MP run, Ajit Kumar Singla joint CP, Transport said, "We were invited by the madam (Meenakshi Lekhi) and our team of Sri Fort is in New Delhi. People are very excited and they are ready for the run. The places where there are run police forces have been deployed by both local and traffic police. We are trying that ensure full security for all runners."  

Earlier, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' in the national capital stating that Independence Day is around the corner and people are full of energy and enthusiasm about the celebration.  -- ANI
