Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of I-Day





The Delhi police put up stringent security arrangements and intensified patrolling and checking of vehicles.





Earlier, a full dress rehearsal of different armed forces is underway at Red Fort.





On the occasion of 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.





Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.





Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress." -- ANI

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi police beefed up security arrangements in the national capital.