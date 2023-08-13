Raut downplays Pawars' meet, says NCP chief may have invited Ajit to INDIA meet





The NCP president and the deputy CM are believed to have met at the residence of a businessman in Pune on Saturday.





Visuals aired by regional news channels showed Sharad Pawar arriving at the residence of the businessman in Koregaon Park area at around 1 pm.





He left by around 5 pm.





After nearly two hours, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm while apparently trying to avoid cameras.





Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs had joined the Eknath Shinde government, which also has the Bharatiya Janata Party, on July 2, in the process causing a vertical split in the NCP.





"No one is happy in the Shinde government. People are disappointed with the government and even deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are unhappy," Raut told reporters. -- PTI

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday downplayed the "secret" meeting between Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Pune a day earlier and said the octogenarian stalwart may have asked his nephew to join the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.