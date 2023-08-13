Rajinikanth prays at Badrinath temple





While he was ushered into the temple the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said.





After he offered prayers inside the temple, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi leaves and some prasad.





He also attended the Swarna Aarti and met the chief priest (Rawal) of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri.





When he emerged outside the temple with BKTC officials and priests following him, the actor stood briefly outside the main gate and waved to the cheering crowds.





Rajinikanth will spend the night in Badrinath, the spokesperson said. -- PTI

