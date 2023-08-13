RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajinikanth prays at Badrinath temple
August 13, 2023  13:00
Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday visited Badrinath Temple for a "darshan" where he was accorded a warm welcome by the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee officials. 

While he was ushered into the temple the committee officials, devotees outside jostled with each other for a glimpse of the superstar, a BKTC spokesperson said. 

After he offered prayers inside the temple, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi leaves and some prasad. 

He also attended the Swarna Aarti and met the chief priest (Rawal) of the temple Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri. 

When he emerged outside the temple with BKTC officials and priests following him, the actor stood briefly outside the main gate and waved to the cheering crowds. 

Rajinikanth will spend the night in Badrinath, the spokesperson said. -- PTI
