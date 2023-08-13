RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day
August 13, 2023  17:34
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. 

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. 

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said. -- PTI
