Nurse terminated for wrongly administering vaccine in Kerala
August 13, 2023  16:54
Representational image
The Kerala government on Sunday decided to terminate the service of a nurse working on contract basis at a taluk hospital in Angamally near Ernakulam for allegedly wrongly administering a rabies vaccine to a feverish child. 

The incident took place on August 11 when the seven-year-old child was sitting in front of the laboratory awaiting a blood test. 

The state health department, which had ordered a probe, decided today to terminate the services of the nurse who was working on contract at the hospital. 

The police said the child was waiting alone in front of the laboratory while the parents went to complete some procedural formalities including paying the bills. 

"It seems like the nurse mistook her for another child waiting for an anti-rabies vaccine and gave her the jab," the police said. 

However, the parents have decided not to file a police complaint in this regard. 

"We took the statement of the parents. They have consulted the doctors and since there were no side effects from receiving the rabies vaccine, they have decided not to file a complaint," the police said. -- PTI
