Nuh incident: Hindu outfits to hold 'mahapanchayat' in Palwal
August 13, 2023  13:29
File image
A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits will be held in Haryana's Pondri village on Sunday which will take a call on resuming VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted on July 31 after communal violence broke out in the area, officials said. 

The 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation. 

Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday. 

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts. 

The mahapanchayat will be held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, will take part. 

The police said a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the mahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech. 

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob. -- PTI
