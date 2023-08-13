RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA raids in 5 states in PFI plot case, devices seized
August 13, 2023  17:17
The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted a series of raids in five states as part of its continued efforts to foil the Popular Front of India's conspiracy to disturb peace by driving a communal wedge among the people and destabilise the country, an official said. 

Fourteen locations were searched in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar, leading to the seizure of several digital devices as well as incriminating documents, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. 

The official said the raids were conducted in Kannur and Malappuram districts of Kerala, Dakshin Kannada in Karnataka, Nashik and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Katihar in Bihar. 

"The NIA has been working to unravel and thwart the attempts by PFI and its top leadership to create an armed cadre and raise a PFI Army for establishing an Islamic caliphate in India by 2047 through acts of terror, violence and sabotage," a spokesman said. -- PTI
