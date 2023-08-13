RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP: BJP MLA's son accused of shooting at, injuring tribal held
August 13, 2023  20:14
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's son who was accused of shooting at and injuring a tribal man some days ago in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh was held in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

Vivekanand Vaishya (40), son of Singrauli MLA Ram Lallu Vaishya, had allegedly fired at and injured tribal Surya Kumar Khairwar on August 3 under Morbi police station limits during an argument with a group of persons near Budhi Mai Mata Temple, some 25 kilometres from the districts headquarters, the official said.

"Vivekanand Vaishya was held Chatka Basti under Morba police station limits at 1am on Sunday," said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Krishna Kumar Pandey.

Vivekanand Vaishya was absconding since the incident prompting the police to announce reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone providing information leading to his arrest in the case.

He was charged with attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act as well as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per police, in June last year, Vivekanand Vaishya had allegedly assaulted forest guard Sanjeev Shukla and fired to intimidate him.

He absconded soon after before surrendering at the local court in February this year.

He then spent more than 40 days in hospitals in Singrauli, Rewa and Jabalpur during his judicial custody period and later got bail from the HC, as per police.   -- PTI
