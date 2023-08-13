Manipur security beefed up amid I-Day boycott call





Security forces also conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said.





Preparations for the I-Day celebrations are in full swing across the state with BSF, police and Assam Refiles personnel and students joining rehearsals for march past to be held on August 15.





"Rehearsals for I-Day celebrations were held on Saturday at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district's Tuiboung area. Twenty-one parade contingents of BSF, police, students and Assam Rifles participated in the preparations," an official said.





Preparations are also underway in the capital Imphal with temporary gates being erected and hoardings being put up to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.





"Security measures have been significantly heightened after several militant outfits called for a strike on I-Day," another official said.





Several outlawed outfits, such as Coordinating Committee, called for a general strike on I-Day from 1 am to 6.30 pm.





Corcom includes banned groups including United National Liberation Front, People's Liberation Army, and PREPAK. -- PTI

