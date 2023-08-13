RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha Congress MLC claims bid to kill him as truck brushes past his car
August 13, 2023  10:49
Maharashtra Congress MLC Rajesh Rathod on Saturday alleged a truck brushed past his car in a bid to kill him while he was travelling to Jalna from Mumbai. 

The MLC claimed the incident occurred on August 10 and could be the fallout of his raising the voice against the alleged issuance of bogus caste certificates. 

The alleged incident took place during a traffic jam when the MLC was travelling to Jalna. 

"A dumper truck brushed past my car. After a chase, we stopped the truck. But the driver spoke arrogantly. The manner of his speaking indicates it was a sabotage attempt," Rathod alleged in a video message. 

An application to register an FIR was submitted at Cuffe Parade police station in Mumbai by the applicant who identified himself as the block president of Congress. -- PTI
