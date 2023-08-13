Khalistani extremists vandalise temple in Canada





The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada. "#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists -- bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community," Australia Today said on Twitter.





The posters shared by Australia Today, read 'Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination'.





The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.





The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.





The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.





This is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada.





Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. -- ANI

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday,reported.