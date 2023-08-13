RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Khalistani extremists vandalise temple in Canada
August 13, 2023  13:22
Representational image
Representational image
A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported.  

The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.  "#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists -- bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community," Australia Today said on Twitter.  

The posters shared by Australia Today, read 'Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination'.  

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.  

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.  

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.  

This is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. 

Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances