Jayalalithaa assault: Stalin questions Sitharaman, EPS asserts attack happened





Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on August 10, Sitharman had sought to remind DMK MP Kanimozhi, following her speech on the Manipur issue, about the incident which happened on March 25, 1989 in the Tamil Nadu assembly when the then Leader of Opposition Jayalalitha's saree was pulled.





"It is a very sacred sabha, the Leader of the Opposition Jayalalitha's saree was pulled in in the assembly. Her saree was pulled and the DMK members sitting there heckled her, laughed at her and made fun of her..." she said.





"Two years later she returned as CM of TN. That party which was in power at that time sitting in the assembly, leader of the opposition saree being pulled today talks of Draupadi..." Sitharaman had said.





Stalin, in an interview to a daily, has refuted the FM's allegations, saying "everyone present in the Assembly knew it was a drama enacted by herself," referring to the late Jayalalithaa. -- PTI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement in Parliament over the alleged attack on the late CM J Jayalalithaa in 1989 in the state assembly, drawing strong rebuke from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.