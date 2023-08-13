RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Indian-American doc held for masturbating on flight
August 13, 2023  12:03
image
A 33-year-old Indian-American doctor has been arrested and charged for allegedly masturbating and exposing himself in front of a 14-year-old female seated next to him onboard a flight from Honolulu to Boston.  

US Attorney's Office in a statement said that the incident took place on a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May last year. 

The doctor, identified as Dr Sudipta Mohanty, was charged by "criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States," according to the statement.  

Mohanty was arrested on Thursday and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston. 

According to the charging documents, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. 

It is alleged that Mohanty was a passenger aboard a Hawaiian Airlines Flight enroute from Honolulu to Boston with a female companion on May 27, 2022. 

He was seated next to a 14-year-old minor, who was travelling with her grandparents, who were seated nearby.  

The US Attorney's Office in a press release said, "About half-way through the flight, the minor allegedly observed that Mohanty had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that Mohanty's leg was bouncing up and down." 

It further said, "Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight." 

After reaching Boston, the minor informed her family members about the incident and law enforcement was notified. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances