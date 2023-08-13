RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIT Delhi drops one set of mid-semester exams to reduce student stress: Director
August 13, 2023  15:26
image
The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has revamped its evaluation system and dropped a set of mid-semester exams to reduce students' stress, according to institute director Rangan Banerjee. 

The decision comes against the backdrop of several cases of student suicides across IITs which has sparked a debate about whether the curriculum and the rigorous study schedule are impacting the mental health of students. 

"Earlier we used to have two sets of exams during a semester, final exams at the end of each semester and several continuous evaluation mechanisms. We conducted an internal survey and based on feedback from all students and faculty, we have decided to drop one set of exams. So, now there will be two sets of exams besides routine evaluations," Banerjee said. 

"We felt that the exam calendar was too packed and hence decided to reduce student burden and stress. The decision has also been approved by the Senate and will be implemented from the ongoing semester. A maximum cap of 80 per cent weightage has been kept for the two examinations," he added. 

The IIT Council, in its meeting in April, decided that there is a need for a robust grievance redressal system; increasing psychological counselling services; reducing pressure, fear of failure and rejection among students. 

The issue of student suicide, alleged discrimination, and ensuring the mental well-being of students was discussed at length during the meeting. 

According to data shared in Parliament last month, IITs have reported the highest number of student suicide cases in the last five years. -- PTI
