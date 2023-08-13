Google Doodle remembers Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary





Google honored Sridevi with a colorful and whimsical illustration created by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee of the actor on its home page.





Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more.





The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.





Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the best actress national award, posthumously.





Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.





Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. -- ANI

On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Sridevi, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle.